Putnam County Students Hear From Suicide Prevention Speaker

1/24/19 – 7:24 A.M.

An effort to combat growing suicide numbers around the nation came to Putnam County last week. The Putnam County Sentinel reports all high school students in the county attended assemblies designed to address the issue. Weather forced the schools to move the event from December.

The sessions featured Kevin Hines, a well-known speaker about suicide. Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. He has since worked to promote mental health awareness.

Students from all nine Putnam County school took part in two sessions.

