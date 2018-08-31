Red Cross Offers Safety Advice For Holiday Weekend

08/31/18 – 6:20 P.M.

The North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross wants to make sure that you have a safe Labor Day weekend. If you’re going to be traveling they suggest making sure you take care in the construction zones. You should also make sure you buckle up and drive sober.

If you’re heading to a beach, make sure you stay cautious of dangerous rip currents. The Red Cross said you should avoid piers and jetties. These areas often have permanent rip currents.

You can find more safety advice at redcross.org/prepare