Awakening Minds Art Celebrates New Building

08/31/18 – 6 P.M.

Awakening Minds Art had a grand opening of its brand new location today. Founder and executive director Sarah Crisp said that it’s everything they wanted.

Crisp added that they owe a lot of the furniture in the building to generous donors. She said that all of the furniture in the building was donated and is state of the art.

The building features sensory rooms, classrooms, workspaces, and plenty of storage to accommodate the needs of the program.