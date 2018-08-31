Weekend Events At The Hancock County Fair

08/31/18 – 2:31 P.M.

There are several events happening at the Hancock County Fair this weekend. Tomorrow at 11 a.m. is the Hancock Home Brewers in the Old Mill Stream Center. At the same time in the youth building, there will be registration for a coloring contest with the judging an hour later. Saturday evening the Broken Horn Rodeo at 7 p.m. in the South Grandstand. The Open Class Horse Team Pullswill take place at the North Grandstand at 7:30.

On Sunday you can catch tractor pulls in the South Grandstand at noon. The best dressed small animal contest will be at 3:30 p.m. at the South Show Arena. At 6:30 you can catch the Showman of Showman Contest in the Show Arena.

Monday will feature auction and sales throughout the morning with a Demo-Derby in the South Grandstand at 3 p.m.