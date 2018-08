08/31/18 – 1:48 P.M.

The Jr. Fair Livestock Sale at the Hancock County Fair is coming up on Monday and it teaches many important lessons. That’s according to former County Farm Bureau president Gary Wilson…

Wilson said that this teaches kids about responsibility. He added that it also gives people the chance to see how these animals are treated.

The Livestock Sale will be on Monday at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m.