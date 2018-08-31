State Patrol Reminds You To Drive Safe & Sober This Labor Day Weekend

8/31/18 – 8:36 A.M.

The State Highway Patrol plans to have a visible presence this Labor Day weekend. Aside from stepped up enforcement, the agency is reminding you to drive safe and sober over the next few days.

22 crashes killed 24 people across Ohio during Labor Day weekend last year. Ten of the crashes involved drunk drivers. Nine people killed weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

The State Patrol made more than 800 OVI arrests around the state in 2017 during the final holiday weekend of the summer.