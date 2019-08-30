Referendum On Ohio Power Plant Bailout Law Moves A Step Closer

Efforts to hold a statewide referendum to overturn Ohio’s newly passed nuclear power plant bailout law moved a step closer to reality after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost approved supporters’ ballot summary language.

If Secretary of State Frank LaRose certifies the 1,000 signatures collected in favor of the referendum, that means backers of the effort can start collecting the nearly 266,000 petition signatures needed for the referendum on House Bill 6 to appear on the November 2020 ballot.

The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts wants voters to reject the law that bails out nuclear power plants with $150 million a year in customer subsidies.

The law also charges electric customers up to $1.50 a month to subsidize two coal plants.