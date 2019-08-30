Owner Of Massage Business In Findlay Charged With Promoting Prostitution

The owner of a massage business in Findlay has been indicted on a felony charge.

The Courier is reporting that 48-year-old Xin Song is facing a charge of promoting prostitution, a 4th-degree felony, in connection with a search of a business at 825 Tiffin Avenue.

According to the paper, the Hancock County Prosecutor said the indictment is not related to the Wednesday search of a massage business at 2020 Tiffin Avenue.

