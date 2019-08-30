Teenager Killed In Crash In Wyandot County

A fatal crash in Wyandot County took the life of a teenager from Upper Sandusky.

The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Gabrielle S. Swartz was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Ohio 231 north of County Highway 30, southeast of Sycamore, at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Hannah M. Balduf, was going north on Ohio 231 when it went off the road, struck several fixed objects, went airborne, hit a tree and landed next to a cornfield.

Balduf was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and then flown to a hospital in Columbus.

A back seat passenger was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators say only the back seat passenger was wearing a seat belt.