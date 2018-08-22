Regulations Put A Squeeze On Volunteer Fire Departments

8/22/18 – 5:20 A.M.

Regulations and time constraints are taking a toll on local volunteer fire departments. It currently takes 36 hours to get a volunteer firefighter certification. However, the state is pushing volunteers to get Firefighter I certificate, which takes 160 hours. Local fire chiefs at volunteer departments say that move could push some potential recruits out of the field.

Bascom Joint Fire Chief Mark DeVault says he thinks a lot of people want to help, but just don’t have the time.

MORE: The Courier