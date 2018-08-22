One Person Injured In Tiffin Avenue Crash

8/22/18 – 5:26 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person in Findlay Tuesday morning. The Findlay Police Department says 23-year-old Samantha Way hit the back of a car driven by 20-year-old Conor Oldacker of Findlay in the 1500 block of Tiffin Avenue. Oldacker had slowed for traffic ahead of him.

The collision happened around 8:20 a.m. Hanco EMS took Way to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening facial injuries

Officers cited Way for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.