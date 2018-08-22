Fostoria Gas Aggregation Letter Is Legitimate

8/22/18 – 6:46 A.M.

Several Fostoria residents recently received a letter from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, causing some concern about a potential scam. The Review-Times reports Safety Service Director Deb Hellman talked about the issue at Tuesday’s council meeting. She says the letter is a legitimate offer for natural gas aggregation services.

Eligible residents and businesses have already received letters. If they want to opt in they don’t have to do anything. To opt out you have to send back a postcard that came with the letter. You can opt out without penalty.

MORE: Review-Times