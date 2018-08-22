Carey Hire IT Firm To Handle Data Services

8/22/18 – 7:26 A.M.

Carey has a new IT firm handling consulting services. Village Administrator Roy Johnson says JEMNC will handle the village’s new Voice over Internet Protocol phone system. It will also handle computer issues and software, and eventually automated meter-reading system computers.

The village decided to hire a company to handle IT services rather than have one person in charge.

The village will pay a starting rate of a little more than $17,00 for consulting. It will also pay $7,700 for the new phone system and $9,800 for a second computer server to handle the phone system and the automated meter-reader system.

