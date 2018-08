8/22/18 – 7:37 A.M.

Seneca County officials are asking residents to take part in a survey to help provide a roadmap for the future of the county. The Review-Times reports the survey covers several issues, including land-use policies, economic development, and transportation among other subjects.

The Seneca Regional Planning Commission is facilitating the survey. You can take it online at SenecaPlan.com.

MORE: Review-Times