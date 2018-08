8/22/18 – 7:47 A.M.

Wyandot County is closer to having a new coroner. The Wyandot County Commissioners recently voted to appoint Dr. Peter Schuler to the role. The county Republican Central Committee will meet tonight to vote on the appointment.

Longtime coroner Dr. Joseph Sberna passed away on August 11.

Schuler is a general surgeon in Upper Sandusky.

