ReStore In Findlay Moving To New Location

01/31/19 – 1:09 P.M.

The Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County’s ReStore is moving to a new location. The new store location will be at 1200 Commerce Parkway. The store was originally located on Tiffin Avenue, which will permanently close on February 1 at 5 p.m.

To celebrate the move, Habitat is having a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 8 at 9:30 a.m. A release from the organization says that the move will decrease their monthly payments and allow them to set up roots in a secure spot.