6/4/18 – 5:32 A.M.

A couple of road projects continue in Putnam County this week. ODOT says you’ll see pavement repair projects on State Route 65 in Columbus Grove and State Route 189 between U.S. 224 and State Route 115. Crews are also doing maintenance work on U.S. 224 throughout the entire county.

State Route 634 is down to one lane between State Route 613 and Continental. Workers are resurfacing the highway in that area.