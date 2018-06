6/4/18 – 5:27 A.M.

You might want to find a different route around part of the north side of Findlay this week. The county engineer’s office says a resurfacing project will limit operations on County Road 99 between I-75 and County Road 140. They’ll maintain traffic with flaggers, but you’re urged to find a different route if possible.

The engineer’s office says the project will last through Friday.