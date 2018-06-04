Road Work Projects Continue On Hancock County Highways

6/4/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Work on area highways continues this week. ODOT says crews are restricting I-75 to one lane in each direction on the interstate in part of Bluffton this week. The restriction is for a bridge repair project over Riley Creek. Variable speed limit signs are also in place in the area.

Elsewhere, State Route 330 over State Route 15 near Vanlue closed last week for four months. Crews are replacing the bridge deck there. The project will also cause some lane restrictions on Route 15.

U.S. 224 between Road 276 and Road 23 in West Independence remains closed for a bridge overlay project. State Route 103 between County Road 9 and Township Road 65 also remains closed. Crews are replacing a culvert in that area.