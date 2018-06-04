Take Precautions Against Ticks

6/4/18 – 5:07 A.M.

Summer is unofficially here, and that means more time outside. Unfortunately, that also means more chances to get bit by a tick. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of tick-borne illnesses is on the rise. Ohio had 270 cases of Lyme disease last year. Lyme disease is one of the most common tick-borne illnesses.

The Ohio Department of Health says you should use tick repellents if you are in areas where ticks live. Dr. Tim Stacy of the Tri-County Veterinary Clinic in Fostoria says ticks tend to live in more overgrown areas with weeds and tall grass.

You should also check yourself, family members, and pets after you’ve been in areas where ticks tend to live.

