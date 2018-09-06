Richard Cordray Brings Campaign For Governor To Findlay

9/6/18 – 5:04 A.M.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray made a stop in Findlay Wednesday. While touring the One Energy wind farm Cordray talked about working for farmers in the state. He said he would work to secure markets for Ohio’s agriculture industry. Cordray added that recent efforts to clean Lake Erie didn’t include communication with farmers in the watershed.

Governor John Kasich issued an executive order in July that could lead to increased fertilizer regulations.

Cordray also talked about campaign commercials. He said a law that required rape kit testing within 30 days wasn’t on the books when he was attorney general. He added the issue came up when he had five months left in his tenure, and that his office put protocols in place that DeWine’s office uses.

