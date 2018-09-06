Findlay Plans On Naming New Police Captain This Fall

9/6/18 – 5:15 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department has gone without a police captain for 20 months. City service director Paul Schmelzer says they plan on filling the role this fall. The legal fight with former acting police chief Sean Young has delayed the process. The city fired Young following allegations of domestic abuse in February of 2017. They settled a suit filed by Young earlier this year.

The captain is the second-in-command and reports to Police Chief John Dunbar. The captain also oversees all three lieutenants, as well as the department’s certification process. Currently, Chief Dunbar and lieutenant Ryan Doe are handling the captain’s duties.

MORE: The Courier