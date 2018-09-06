Motorcycle Crash Injures Upper Sandusky Man

9/6/18 – 5:25 A.M.

A motorcycle crash seriously injured an Upper Sandusky man Wednesday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 23 in southern Wyandot County around 6:15 a.m.

The State Highway Patrol says 71-year-old Robert Shepard of Nebraska was driving a semi south on the highway when he made an illegal left turn onto County Highway 113. Shepard turned into the path of a motorcycle ridden by 52-year-old Brian Bryant.

A medical helicopter took Bryant to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. The crash remains under investigation.