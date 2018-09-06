Mount Blanchard Hosting “Heart & Soul” Community Meetings After Riverdale Football Games

9/6/18 – 7:00 A.M.

Mount Blanchard residents can talk about issues that matter to the community following Riverdale football games this season. The community Heart & Soul program says it’s hosting a “5th Quarter for Adults” discussion following games at the gazebo in Hurricane Park. The group will provide pizza and drinks.

Each meeting will feature a different topic. This week organizers will talk about schools.

The Heart & Soul group is looking for action items that can enhance community values.

MORE: The Courier