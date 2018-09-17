9/17/18 – 5:16 A.M.

Several road projects continue in Hancock County this week. U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement.

Elsewhere you’ll continue to see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and the Wyandot County line for resurfacing. That project should wrap up late this month.

Crews continue to restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 for a resurfacing project. While crews have finished some work in that area, ODOT says they’ve scheduled the bulk of the project for October.