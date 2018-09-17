Findlay To Promote Robert Ring To Police Captain

9/17/18 – 5:08 A.M.

Findlay will name a new police captain today. The city is promoting Lt. Robert Ring during a swearing-in ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in the municipal building.

Ring has worked for the police department for 22 years. He’s currently assigned to the Detective Division. He also is the commander of the Findlay Police Crisis Management Team.

Findlay hasn’t had a police captain for 20 months, following the promotion of Sean Young to acting police chief in 2017. He sued after the city fired him following a domestic violence incident, which meant the position stayed open during the legal battle.