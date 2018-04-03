Robbery Suspect Arrested In Ottawa

4/3/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Police officers arrested the suspect in an Allen County robbery in Ottawa Monday. WLIO-TV reports sheriff’s deputies found a person of interest in the robbery of the Delphos Taco Bell and took him into custody. He reportedly confessed to the crime while interviewed at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Delphos Police Department reports that around 8 a.m. the man pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. He then forced an employee into an office, where she emptied a drawer of money into a paper bag before the suspect ran away.

Authorities have not released the man’s name yet.

MORE: WLIO