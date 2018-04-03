Several Candidates To Speak At Republican Luncheon

4/3/18 – 5:26 A.M.

The Hancock County Republican party’s monthly luncheon has a full schedule. First Friday will feature several candidates on the May primary ballot. Candidates in Republican primary contests for the 83rd Ohio House District, 1st Senate District, Hancock County commissioners race, and the State Central Committee are all on the agenda.

The lunch is set for Friday at The Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. For reservations call (419)422-5946 by noon on Thursday.