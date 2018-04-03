United Way Of Hancock County Distributes $1.7 Million In Grants

4/3/18 – 5:00 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County has given $1.7 million in grants to 26 programs in the county. A 23 member team reviewed grant requests this year. The process included an evaluation of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community.

Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services received the largest grant of any organization at $305,000.

Some of the organizations receiving money this year include the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Council, Camp Fire of Northwest Ohio, and $200,000 for Cancer Patient Services.

You can see a full list of recipients and how much they received in today’s Courier.

