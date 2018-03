3/28/18 – 5:04 A.M.

A Hancock County man is facing a rape charge. The grand jury indicted 38-year-old Michael Lewis Jr. on charges of rape, kidnapping, assault, and aggravated burglary. The charges stem from a February 6 incident.

The indictment accuses Lewis of trespassing in a woman’s home, then assaulting and raping her. Court documents show the woman had filed for a restraining order against Lewis last September.

