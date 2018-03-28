North Baltimore Residents Targeted By Phone Scam

3/28/18 – 5:20 A.M.

A phone scam has targeted several North Baltimore residents. The village’s police department says the caller will tell the intended victim that there are serious charges pending against them. They also say the target faces arrest if they don’t call back.

The police department says this is an attempt to gain personal information from people. They say anyone who gets a call like that should call their office before giving any information over the phone.

MORE: The Courier