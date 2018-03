3/28/18 – 5:14 A.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading its fleet. The county commissioners approved buying nine vehicles while trading in 11 others during their Tuesday meeting. The total cost is nearly $300,000. That includes installing law enforcement equipment.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek says the county usually approves buying four to six vehicles each year, but they didn’t buy any in 2017.

MORE: The Courier