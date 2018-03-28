Seneca County Commissioners Approved Fiber Data Project

3/28/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Seneca County is moving forward with the installation of a fiber data network to bolster its 9-1-1 system. The Review-Times reports the county commissioners voted 2-1 to hire the Bascom Telephone Company to install the network. The project will cost around $719,000.

Former AT&T employee Gene Thompson lobbied the commissioners to let AT&T handle the project for around $73,000. Commissioners Holly Stacy and Mike Kerschner said the company already said they couldn’t install the fiber network.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas unsuccessfully lobbied for another week to examine the issue.

MORE: Review-Times