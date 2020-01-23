Safety Meeting To Focus On Hostile Situation De-Escalation

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to host the Hancock County Safety Council Meeting.

The meeting will feature a presentation about de-escalation techniques for use in the workplace for hostile situations.

Scott Lowry with the University of Findlay All Hazards Training Center will provide the presentation.

The meeting will be at the Hilton Garden Inn on Interstate Drive in Findlay from 11:30 am to 1 pm on February 6 and includes lunch.

Registration is due by January 30th and costs $25.

You can register online here or by calling 419-422-3313.