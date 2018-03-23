Sales Tax Collections Remain Down In Hancock County

3/23/18 – 5:05 A.M.

Hancock County sales tax collections continue to trend down. The county auditor’s office reports collecting more than $1.58 million this month, down from $1.62 million in March of 2017.

Overall sales tax collections are down 5 percent for the year. So far the county has taken in just under $4 million in sales tax receipts. That’s compared to more than $4.1 million through the first three months of last year.

March sales tax collections reflect sales made in the county three months ago.

MORE: The Courier