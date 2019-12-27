Search For Missing Port Clinton Teen Goes Nationwide

Authorities in Ottawa County are ramping up the search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Port Clinton police say they’re taking the missing child alert for Harley Dilly to a nationwide level after finding no sign of him during a 150-acre search.

Investigators are following up on a new tip about Harley, who was seen in surveillance pictures walking away from his home last week.

Meantime, the reward for information on the teen’s whereabouts was increased to $4,000.

Police don’t believe Dilly was abducted, but are not ruling it out.

At a briefing on Friday, people in Ottawa County were urged to leave their lights on at night.

Police are hoping to get word out to the boy that he can go to any home with the light on.