Seneca County Commissioners Approve Grants For Historic Preservation Efforts

9/12/18 – 6:43 A.M.

The Seneca County Commissioners have issued more than $25,000 in grants for area historical organizations. The Review-Times reports St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tiffin applied for $10,000 to paint the metal cornices as part of a roofing project. Meadowbrook Park in Bascom applied for more than $15,000 to coat and seal the roof of the Historic Redwood Ballroom.

The money comes from a $50,000 payment made by the owner of the Rover Pipeline. The company had to make the payment after they destroyed a house with historical significance.

MORE: The Courier