Garner Trucking Honors Drivers During Truck Driver Appreciation Week

9/12/18 – 10:31 A.M.

This week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and Garner Trucking celebrated with their annual employee appreciation meeting. The Findlay-based company named Robert Downing as their driver of the year. Jason Gensler took home Rookie of the Year honors.

Garner picked the award winners based off of safe driving records, fuel efficiency, and delivery times among other criteria.

Garner representatives say they are also providing lunch for their drivers all week as a token of their appreciation.