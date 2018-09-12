Findlay Organization Learns About Maintaining Stability In The Workplace

09/12/18 – 5:52 P.m.

The Findlay Area Human Resources Association met for a presentation on workplace stability. Assistant Vice President for Human Resources at Tiffin University Nadia Lewis said companies should do more to understand the risks their employees have.

Nadia Lewis

Lewis added that if you take an interest in your employees and make those connections, then the employees will be more engaged and motivated.

Lewis told the group Wednesday that employers should learn more about their employees.

Nadia Lewis

Lewis added this will help you build those resources you’ll need to create policies and programs that cater to the employees’ interest. This will help them feel more connected to the company and want to stay.