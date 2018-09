09/12/18 – 7:05 P.M.

Focus is remembering people that died from overdoses and those still struggling with addiction. The Courier’s Sara Arthurs said that they have created a ribbon memorial.

Sara Arthurs

Arthurs said that the ribbon was unveiled on August 31st which was International Overdose Awareness Day. She added that it will be on display throughout the month of September which also serves as Recovery Month