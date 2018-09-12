University Of Findlay Asking For More Names To Add To The Veterans’ Honor Wall

09/12/18 – 7:57 P.M.

The University of Findlay is looking to add more names to the Veterans’ Honor Wall. The school wants to have more names on the wall prior to Veterans Day this November. If you know of any UF alumnus or alumna, or a current student or staff member that served in the military, you can submit their name by using the form on the Veterans’ Honor Wall webpage.

The wall is on the first floor of the Center for Student Life. It was funded by the Class of 1966 last year. There are nearly 700 names on the wall now.