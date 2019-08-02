Several Fire Crews Battle Barn Fire Just Outside Findlay

Several fire crews responded to battle a barn fire just east of Findlay on Friday morning.

The fire, at 2571 State Route 37, near County Road 180, started around 6:30 a.m.

Several gas cans in the barn could be heard exploding and the barn was fully involved when crews arrived.

The fire sent black smoke high into the sky that could be seen from miles away.

Fire crews from Findlay, Vanlue, Arlington and Washington and Delaware Townships were among those that responded.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

An EMS crew on the scene said no one had been transported from the scene.