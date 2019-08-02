Back To School Shopping Tax-Free Weekend In Ohio

(ONN) – Back-to-school shopping costs can really add up quickly, and to help save you money the state is giving every Ohioan a break.

Whether you’re looking for scissors, pens, notebooks or school clothes it’s all tax-free starting Friday.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend for school supplies means any item of clothing that is $75 or less or a school supply that is $20 or less is exempt from sales tax.

There’s no limit to the amount you can buy.

The tax-free weekend ends at midnight Sunday.