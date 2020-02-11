Sheriff’s Office Says Alcohol A Factor In Injury Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a factor in an injury crash just northeast of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 212 and Township Road 230 at 6:37 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Juan Arredondo III, 54, of Vanlue, was going north on Township Road 230 and he failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 212.

His SUV collided with a car that was eastbound on County Road 212 being driven by Robert Bailey, 40, of Findlay.

Arredondo was extricated from his SUV by the Allen Township Fire Department and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Bailey was taken to BVH by a family member.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was a determining factor for the cause of the crash, and several items of evidentiary value were collected at the scene.