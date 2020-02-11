Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Findlay, Hancock County

Forecasters say the Findlay area could get several inches of snow from an upcoming blast of winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes from Wednesday at 4 pm to Thursday at 10 am.

Findlay could get 2 to 5 inches of snow from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The snow could be heavy at times.

There could also be some rain and freezing rain mixed in, but very little ice accumulation is expected.

Drivers should expect hazardous road conditions Wednesday night and Thursday morning.