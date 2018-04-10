Sherri Garner Brumbaugh Elected As First Female President Of Local Boy Scouts Council

4/10/18 – 5:28 A.M.

A local Boy Scouts organization has its first female president. Members of the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Council recently elected Sherri Garner Brumbaugh to the role. The council president is the top volunteer position and chairs the board of directors for the local council. Brumbaugh previously served as the executive vice president.

Brumbaugh takes the place of Mark Miller, who just finished two terms as president.

Brumbaugh has volunteered at all levels of scouting, including den leader.

MORE: The Courier