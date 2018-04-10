Permitting Process For River Benching Process Continues To Move Forward

4/10/13 – 10:14 A.M.

The permitting process continues for the Blanchard River flood reduction process. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District got an update on the process Tuesday morning. Adam Hoff of Stantec Engineering says a public hearing on the projects water quality impact is coming up soon

Audio:Adam Hoff

Hoff says if all goes according to schedule theyll hold a public hearing in late May. After that, they hope to put the project out to bid in June

Audio:Adam Hoff

Stantec says the river benching project will lower the 100-year flood by about a foot in downtown Findlay.

The Conservancy is only working on improving the Blanchards flow through Findlay at this point. There hasnt been any movement on proposed dry storage basins south of the city.