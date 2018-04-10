Hancock County Commissioners Learn More About The Landfill Seeding Project

04/10/18 – 3:16 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners got more information this afternoon about the landfill project. Landfill manager Don Moses explained that they have an issue with soil erosion.

He also explained that using Deiterings Landscape Inc. out of Leipsic is the best option.

Moses explained that the landfill has 4 to 1 slopes and that Dietering has the tools to properly do the job. He added that the project will cost about $2,500 an acre and will cover 18 acres.