Zonta Spring Style Show Raising Money For SANE and Open Arms

04/10/18 – 9:02 P.M.

The Zonta Club of Findlay is hosting their Zonta Spring Style Show this Thursday. Zonta’s Maile Doyle said that there will be plenty to do there.

Maile Doyle

The event will also feature a showing of modern clothing for women of all shapes and sizes. The money raised from the event will support Open Arms and the SANE Program at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Tickets are 30$ and the event will start at 6 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. You can find more information on their Facebook page.