Sound Argument Makes Its Way To Findlay City Council

05/02/18 – 3 A.M.

Findlay City Council got to hear from both sides of a sound dispute during their Tuesday meeting. Tobe Drew from the All American Rock House said that they dont want to bother their neighbors.

Tobe Drew

Drew explained that they have the tools to measure the decibels at their property line. He urged council to make an ordinance with a decibel limit.

Residents of the homes by the All American Rock House came to the meeting as well. Lynn Passet told council that the music needs to be turned down.

Lynn Passet

Passet said that the residents out by the venue shouldnt have to call the police every weekend.

Findlay Law Director Don Rasmussen said that he will work with the venue to create an ordinance to suit everyone.